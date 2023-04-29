Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CEO F Thomson Leighton Purchases 309 Shares

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.91 per share, with a total value of $25,001.19. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,654,442.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 28th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 308 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.41 per share, with a total value of $25,074.28.

On Wednesday, April 26th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 315 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.47 per share, with a total value of $25,033.05.

On Friday, April 21st, F Thomson Leighton purchased 309 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $25,022.82.

On Wednesday, April 19th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 302 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.80 per share, with a total value of $25,005.60.

On Monday, April 17th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 303 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.54 per share, with a total value of $25,009.62.

On Friday, April 14th, F Thomson Leighton bought 302 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.00 per share, with a total value of $25,066.00.

On Wednesday, April 12th, F Thomson Leighton bought 308 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.23 per share, with a total value of $25,018.84.

On Monday, April 10th, F Thomson Leighton bought 319 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.42 per share, with a total value of $25,015.98.

On Wednesday, April 5th, F Thomson Leighton bought 323 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.60 per share, with a total value of $25,064.80.

On Monday, April 3rd, F Thomson Leighton bought 319 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.48 per share, with a total value of $25,035.12.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AKAM opened at $81.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.59. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $115.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AKAM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 782 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,716 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 97,063 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,923 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Further Reading

