Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRYY) Upgraded at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Akastor ASA Stock Performance
AKRYY stock opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. Akastor ASA has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $9.00.
