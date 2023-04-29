Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Short Interest Up 56.0% in April

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 656,500 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the March 31st total of 420,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Akoya Biosciences Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Akoya Biosciences stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.96. The company had a trading volume of 233,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,598. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76. Akoya Biosciences has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $267.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.09). Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 85.35% and a negative net margin of 94.36%. The firm had revenue of $21.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Akoya Biosciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKYA. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 533.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. 34.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on AKYA shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

