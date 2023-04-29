Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Issues Earnings Results

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $251.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of AGI stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.35. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $13.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Laurentian downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Scotiabank started coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.08.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

