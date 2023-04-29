Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Issues Earnings Results

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $251.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.
Alamos Gold Price Performance
Shares of AGI stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.35. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $13.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09.
Alamos Gold Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Laurentian downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Scotiabank started coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.08.
About Alamos Gold
Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
