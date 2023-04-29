Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ARE. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $168.25.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 1.2 %

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $124.18 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $114.94 and a fifty-two week high of $189.82. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 106.84%.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,306,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total transaction of $551,458.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at $11,203,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,271. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.