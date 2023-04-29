Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Rating) were up 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 137 ($1.71) and last traded at GBX 135 ($1.69). Approximately 278,807 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 426,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.62).

Alfa Financial Software Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £420.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,775.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 140.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 153.71.

Alfa Financial Software Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Alfa Financial Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,250.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Alfa Financial Software

In other Alfa Financial Software news, insider Andrew Page sold 16,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.69), for a total transaction of £21,600,000 ($26,976,395.65). 61.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Services, Software, and Subscription segments.

