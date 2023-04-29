Algorand (ALGO) Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000625 BTC on popular exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.32 billion and $30.24 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00059426 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00040132 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00022257 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000255 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006516 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001210 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,455,266,053 coins and its circulating supply is 7,240,940,894 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

