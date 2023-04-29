Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is TT International Asset Management LTD’s 2nd Largest Position

TT International Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,582,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,666 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 13.6% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. TT International Asset Management LTD owned 0.06% of Alibaba Group worth $139,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Pariax LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.69. 18,109,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,548,486. The stock has a market cap of $224.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.48. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $125.84.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.40.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

