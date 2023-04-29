ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) to Issue $0.68 Quarterly Dividend

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.678 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

ALLETE has increased its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. ALLETE has a dividend payout ratio of 66.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ALLETE to earn $4.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.4%.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ALE opened at $62.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.74. ALLETE has a 1 year low of $47.77 and a 1 year high of $67.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.81 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim downgraded ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALLETE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ALLETE by 1.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ALLETE by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in ALLETE by 3.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ALLETE by 10.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in ALLETE by 921.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.