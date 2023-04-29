Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Plans $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the energy company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.

Alliance Resource Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Alliance Resource Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 47.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance

Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average of $21.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $16.43 and a 1 year high of $27.63.

Insider Activity

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $700.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.50 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 40.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Craft III bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $1,860,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,582,657 shares in the company, valued at $345,637,420.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARLP. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Noble Financial assumed coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.