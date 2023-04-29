Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Increases Dividend to $0.87 Per Share

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.8726 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from Allianz’s previous dividend of $0.81.

Allianz Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALIZY opened at $25.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.90. Allianz has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $25.07.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $37.47 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 4.32%. Analysts expect that Allianz will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allianz Company Profile

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALIZY shares. Morgan Stanley raised Allianz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Allianz from €235.00 ($261.11) to €250.00 ($277.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.20.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

