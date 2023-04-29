Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Increases Dividend to $0.87 Per Share

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.8726 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from Allianz’s previous dividend of $0.81.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ALIZY opened at $25.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.90. Allianz has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $25.07.
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $37.47 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 4.32%. Analysts expect that Allianz will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
