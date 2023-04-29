Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALSN. Citigroup cut their target price on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Allison Transmission from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.57.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 7.0 %

ALSN stock opened at $48.79 on Friday. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.72.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 69.32% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $99,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,673.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $817,182.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $99,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,673.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,900. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Allison Transmission by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in Allison Transmission by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 299,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $791,000. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Recommended Stories

