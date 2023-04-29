Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $980-$990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $986.86 million. Alteryx also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.69)-$(0.65) EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Alteryx from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital upgraded Alteryx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alteryx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.92.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx Trading Down 19.4 %

Shares of Alteryx stock traded down $9.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,824,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,136. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $39.55 and a 52 week high of $71.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alteryx

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $301.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.64 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 130.41% and a negative net margin of 33.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $294,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,631.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Alteryx by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,379,000 after purchasing an additional 806,018 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 324.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 509,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,833,000 after buying an additional 389,659 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,741,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 324.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after acquiring an additional 218,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,918,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alteryx

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.