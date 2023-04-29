Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,420 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises about 2.2% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4,424.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,131,000 after buying an additional 3,984,132 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 191.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,535,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,738 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Altria Group by 227.3% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,031,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,711 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 178.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,502,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.51. 11,070,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,813,412. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.77. The company has a market cap of $84.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 117.87%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

