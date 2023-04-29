Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2023

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.82.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $105.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of -393.46, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,713 shares of company stock worth $7,739,103 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Dohj LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $2,120,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $207,350,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $472,980,000 after purchasing an additional 32,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.