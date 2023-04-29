Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.82.

Amazon.com stock opened at $105.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of -393.46, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.44.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,713 shares of company stock worth $7,739,103 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Dohj LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $2,120,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $207,350,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $472,980,000 after purchasing an additional 32,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

