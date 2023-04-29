Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Ambev from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.
NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. Ambev has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $3.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.
