Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Ambev from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Ambev Stock Performance

NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. Ambev has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $3.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambev

Ambev Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 117.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ambev in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ambev in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ambev in the third quarter worth $31,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

