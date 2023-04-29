American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The airline reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis.

American Airlines Group Trading Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ AAL opened at $13.64 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $19.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.51.

In other American Airlines Group news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the airline’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,302 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 23,288 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,373 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,973 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAL. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.50 to $16.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.55.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

