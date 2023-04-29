American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Issues Earnings Results

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. American Water Works updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.72-$4.82 EPS.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.1 %

American Water Works stock opened at $148.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.41. American Water Works has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $162.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.52 and its 200 day moving average is $147.58.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Water Works

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 64,405.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,544 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Water Works by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,329,000 after purchasing an additional 296,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $41,938,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet cut American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.