American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Issues Earnings Results

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. American Water Works updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.72-$4.82 EPS.
American Water Works stock opened at $148.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.41. American Water Works has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $162.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.52 and its 200 day moving average is $147.58.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.58%.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet cut American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.
American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.
