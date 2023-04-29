Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $17.60-$18.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $17.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.20 billion-$27.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.70 billion. Amgen also updated its FY23 guidance to $17.60-18.70 EPS.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $239.74. 2,721,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,314. Amgen has a 1-year low of $223.30 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $128.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 288.75% and a net margin of 30.23%. Amgen’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amgen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $250.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 975.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

