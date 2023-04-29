Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.60-$18.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.20 billion-$27.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.70 billion. Amgen also updated its FY23 guidance to $17.60-18.70 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Barclays lowered their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $250.69.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,721,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,314. The company has a market capitalization of $128.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Amgen has a 1-year low of $223.30 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.81.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 288.75% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amgen will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.92%.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,351,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after buying an additional 1,806,456 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 164.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,548,000 after buying an additional 832,885 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.