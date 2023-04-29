Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Receives $50.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMLX shares. Mizuho started coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AMLX opened at $28.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.55 and its 200 day moving average is $34.59. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $41.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George M. Milne, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $1,116,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 862,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,489,849.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 54,627 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $1,740,962.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,046.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George M. Milne, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $1,116,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 862,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,489,849.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 608,588 shares of company stock valued at $19,649,283. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $914,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 277,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 11,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Articles

