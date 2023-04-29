Anaconda Mining (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.25

Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.25 and traded as low as $0.23. Anaconda Mining shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 44,350 shares trading hands.
Anaconda Mining Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25.
About Anaconda Mining
Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anaconda Mining (ANXGF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Anaconda Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaconda Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.