Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Trading Up 11.8%

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 5,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.
Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58.
About Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi
Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii A.S. engages in the production, bottling, selling and distribution of beer, soft drinks, sparking and still beverages in Coca-Cola trademark. It operates through the following segments: Turkey Beer, International Beer, Soft Drinks and Other and Eliminations. The Other and Eliminations segment includes other subsidiaries and headquarter expenses included in the consolidation of the Group.
