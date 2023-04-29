Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Trading Up 11.8%

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 5,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii A.S. engages in the production, bottling, selling and distribution of beer, soft drinks, sparking and still beverages in Coca-Cola trademark. It operates through the following segments: Turkey Beer, International Beer, Soft Drinks and Other and Eliminations. The Other and Eliminations segment includes other subsidiaries and headquarter expenses included in the consolidation of the Group.

