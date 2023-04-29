Analysts Set Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Target Price at $32.00

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACRS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Aclaris Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Aclaris Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Aclaris Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

ACRS stock opened at $8.89 on Monday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69. The company has a market cap of $628.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.71% and a negative net margin of 292.11%. The company had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Aclaris Therapeutics’s revenue was up 420.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, CEO Douglas J. Manion bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Manion purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,310.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Loerop sold 4,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $59,268.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,993.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,067 shares of company stock worth $613,365. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

Further Reading

