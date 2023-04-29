Analyzing Boxed (BOXDQ) & The Competition

Boxed (NYSE:BOXDQ – Get Rating) is one of 54 public companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Boxed to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Boxed has a beta of 2.49, indicating that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxed’s peers have a beta of 0.97, indicating that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.5% of Boxed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Boxed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 0 0 0 N/A Boxed Competitors 189 1167 3506 49 2.70

This is a summary of current ratings for Boxed and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 53.76%. Given Boxed’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Boxed has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Boxed and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed -75.33% N/A -71.75% Boxed Competitors -15.20% -50.62% -10.84%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boxed and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed $177.27 million -$69.22 million 0.00 Boxed Competitors $15.40 billion -$175.65 million -13.62

Boxed’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Boxed. Boxed is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Boxed peers beat Boxed on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Boxed

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc., formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

