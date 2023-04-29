AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 755,400 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the March 31st total of 923,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 336,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

Shares of ANGO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.32. The company had a trading volume of 191,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,646. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.19. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $24.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AngioDynamics will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 4,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $59,997.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,497.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AngioDynamics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,680,000 after buying an additional 1,369,109 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,953,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,419 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 364.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 674,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 529,145 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,385,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,882,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,546,000 after acquiring an additional 334,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

