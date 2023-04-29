Ankr Reaches Market Capitalization of $314.60 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0315 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $314.60 million and approximately $15.53 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007428 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00027355 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019294 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00018137 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001173 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,200.77 or 0.99979417 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Ankr Profile

ANKR is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03142866 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 197 active market(s) with $19,610,916.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

