Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 38.80% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $818.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:NLY opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.01%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -115.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

Several analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 74,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,333,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,179,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,862,000 after buying an additional 153,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

