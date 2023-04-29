Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Short Interest Update

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 555,000 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the March 31st total of 659,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 370.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Antofagasta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Antofagasta from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 1,250 ($15.61) to GBX 1,230 ($15.36) in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,640 ($20.48) to GBX 1,390 ($17.36) in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,800 ($22.48) to GBX 1,700 ($21.23) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,148.96.

Shares of ANFGF stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.45. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.98.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, Corporate and Other Items, and Transport Division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

