Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th.
Apartment Investment and Management Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.58. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile
Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
