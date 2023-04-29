Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.58. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

