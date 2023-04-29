Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Short Interest Update

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the March 31st total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Aperam Price Performance
Shares of APMSF remained flat at $27.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. Aperam has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.44.
About Aperam
