Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Short Interest Update

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the March 31st total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Aperam Price Performance

Shares of APMSF remained flat at $27.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. Aperam has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.44.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

