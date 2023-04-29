Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Short Interest Update

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 887,700 shares, an increase of 53.0% from the March 31st total of 580,100 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 157,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Insider Activity

In other Apogee Enterprises news, CFO Mark Richard Augdahl purchased 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.75 per share, with a total value of $55,694.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,209. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apogee Enterprises news, CFO Mark Richard Augdahl purchased 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.75 per share, with a total value of $55,694.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,209. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $61,018.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,442.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APOG. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $42.56. The stock had a trading volume of 159,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,568. Apogee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $49.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $947.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.85.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile



Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

Featured Stories

