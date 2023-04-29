Apollo Currency Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $7.50 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $7.50 million and $588,566.34 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00059329 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00040221 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00021939 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000254 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006535 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

