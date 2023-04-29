Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.47-$8.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.34 billion-$4.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.35 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AIT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $160.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIT traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.66. 217,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,641. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.20. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $149.42.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.44 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $3,122,561.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,160,703.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $606,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,262,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $3,122,561.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,160,703.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIT. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.