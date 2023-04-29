Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Holdings Increased by Sonen Capital LLC

Sonen Capital LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up approximately 1.8% of Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $826,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BNP Paribas lowered Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.31.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.03. 8,064,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,446,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $125.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.33 and its 200-day moving average is $107.36.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

