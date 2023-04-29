Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Issues Earnings Results

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ ACGL traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.07. 2,204,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.78. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $75.40.
In other Arch Capital Group news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,069,184.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,566,603.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,143 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,291. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.
Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.
