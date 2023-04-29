Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Issues Earnings Results

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ ACGL traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.07. 2,204,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.78. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $75.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,069,184.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,566,603.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,143 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,291. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Stories

