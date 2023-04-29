Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AMBP stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.08. 2,304,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,777. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

AMBP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.80 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.30 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

