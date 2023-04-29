Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of ARES traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,215. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.05, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 362.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 156,477 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $13,500,835.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,320.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 156,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $13,500,835.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,320.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $124,306,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,337,905.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,458,214 shares of company stock valued at $43,767,828 and have sold 5,121,973 shares valued at $154,478,492. 47.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth $107,777,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 808.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 544,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,941,000 after acquiring an additional 484,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,140,328,000 after acquiring an additional 458,646 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,383,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 45.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,231,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,051,000 after purchasing an additional 387,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARES shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.78.

About Ares Management

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.