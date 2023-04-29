Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Short Interest Down 16.9% in April

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 969,800 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 1,167,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 220.4 days.

Aritzia Stock Down 0.1 %

ATZAF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of $24.89 and a fifty-two week high of $41.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.33.

About Aritzia

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

