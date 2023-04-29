Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Short Interest Down 16.9% in April

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 969,800 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 1,167,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 220.4 days.
Aritzia Stock Down 0.1 %
ATZAF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of $24.89 and a fifty-two week high of $41.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.33.
About Aritzia
