Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Short Interest Down 16.0% in April

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the March 31st total of 140,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,180.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded Arjo AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Arjo AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of ARRJF stock remained flat at $4.00 during trading hours on Friday. Arjo AB has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $4.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93.

About Arjo AB (publ)

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and age-related health challenges in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. It offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, treatment and prevention of pressure injuries and leg ulcers, prevention of deep vein thrombosis, treatment of edema, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

