Ark (ARK) Price Reaches $0.32 on Top Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001108 BTC on major exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $55.86 million and $1.07 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000233 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004344 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003340 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 172,623,456 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

