Ark Price Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last week, Ark has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $55.74 million and $1.52 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006793 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000230 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004349 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003344 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 172,618,072 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

