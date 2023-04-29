Arnhold LLC Makes New $6.36 Million Investment in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Arnhold LLC bought a new position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 369,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,360,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in RXO in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RXO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut RXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen started coverage on RXO in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of RXO in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on RXO from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on RXO in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.62.

RXO Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:RXO traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $18.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,253,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,822. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. RXO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RXO, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RXO Company Profile

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

