Arnhold LLC Purchases 21,284 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Arnhold LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,284 shares during the period. Darling Ingredients comprises 2.0% of Arnhold LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $16,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,798,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,364,000 after acquiring an additional 369,517 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,115,000 after acquiring an additional 61,858 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,789,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,660,000 after acquiring an additional 102,734 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,653,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,852,000 after buying an additional 213,915 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,318,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,356,000 after buying an additional 575,661 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,236.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DAR traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $59.57. 1,441,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,979. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.29. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.77 and a 12 month high of $87.59.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.58.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

