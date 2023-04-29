Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Short Interest Update

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the March 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Arqit Quantum Stock Performance

Arqit Quantum stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.13. 335,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,100. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.47. Arqit Quantum has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $10.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Arqit Quantum from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 438.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 54,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 131,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 3.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

