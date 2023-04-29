Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.67 and last traded at $12.67. 2,725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 3,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 million, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 48,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 22,758 shares during the period.

About Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF

The Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (GYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index weighted equally between equities, sovereign debt, corporate debt, real estate and energy. The ETF seeks to invest in 150 securities and provide monthly distributions.

