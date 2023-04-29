ASD 1-Day Volume Hits $4.27 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. ASD has a total market capitalization of $61.42 million and $4.27 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ASD has traded up 62.3% against the dollar. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0930 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007389 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00027372 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019187 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00018054 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001177 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,380.80 or 1.00070698 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000108 BTC.

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.08408699 USD and is down -29.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,804,996.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

