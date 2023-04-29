ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Short Interest Up 168.0% in April

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 168.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

ASMPT Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ASMVY opened at $23.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.78. ASMPT has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $31.54.

Get ASMPT alerts:

ASMPT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments. The company provides deposition process equipment, wafer separation equipment, AOI/FOL equipment, die attach equipment, wire bonding equipment, dispensing equipment, encapsulation solutions equipment, and CIS equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for ASMPT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASMPT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.