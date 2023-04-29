AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 555,700 shares, a growth of 137.0% from the March 31st total of 234,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 86.8 days.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AZNCF traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $146.55. 1,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,203. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.26. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $104.50 and a 52-week high of $153.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13,500.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

