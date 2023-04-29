Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Short Interest Down 16.8% in April

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 5,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on Atlassian from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.60.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of TEAM opened at $147.66 on Friday. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $300.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.62.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $872.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.45 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $255,261.36. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 134,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,239,163.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $255,261.36. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 134,081 shares in the company, valued at $24,239,163.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 238 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $43,028.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,114,166.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,329 shares of company stock valued at $46,059,595 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $983,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,990 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 13.2% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,722,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,742,000 after acquiring an additional 200,703 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.